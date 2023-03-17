MARCH MADNESS: What to expect on Day 2 | Wizards draft prospects to watch | Maryland WBB starts tournament journey | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
NBA fines Grizzlies’ Brooks $35K for shoving camera person

The Associated Press

March 17, 2023, 2:15 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $35,000 on Friday for shoving a camera person on the sideline after chasing a loose ball in a loss in Miami.

Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine.

Brooks shoved the person with 2:40 left in the second quarter of Memphis’ 138-119 loss in Miami to the Heat on Wednesday night.

Brooks was suspended for Memphis’ 135-129 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers on March 5 after picking up his 16th technical of the season in a loss at Denver two days earlier.

The Grizzlies wrap up a three-game road swing Friday night at the San Antonio Spurs.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

