National Invitational Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Tuesday, March 14 At Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, N.J. Hofstra 88, Rutgers 86, OT At…

All Times EDT

First Round

Tuesday, March 14

At Jersey Mike’s Arena

Piscataway, N.J.

Hofstra 88, Rutgers 86, OT

At Bartow Arena

Birmingham, Ala.

UAB 88, Southern Miss. 60

At Beasley Coliseum

Pullman, Wash.

E. Washington 81, Washington St. 74

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62

At Kohl Center

Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62

At Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan 90, Toledo 80

At Liberty Arena

Lynchburg, Va.

Liberty 62, Villanova 57

At CU Events Center

Boulder, Colo.

Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64

Wednesday, March 15

At Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson, S.C.

Morehead St. 68, Clemson 64

At Beeghly Center

Youngstown, Ohio

Oklahoma St. 69, Youngstown St. 64

At Matthew Knight Arena

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58

At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Gainesville, Fla.

UCF 67, Florida 49

At Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

North Texas 69, Alcorn St. 53

At The Pit

Albuquerque, N.M.

Utah Valley St. 83, New Mexico 69

At Leavey Center

Santa Clara, Calif.

Sam Houston St. 58, Santa Clara 56

Second Round

Saturday, March 18

At David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex – Hofstra Arena

Hempstead, N.Y.

Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt 66, Michigan 65

Sunday, March 19

At Matthew Knight Arena

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon 68, UCF 54

At Bartow Arena

Birmingham, Ala.

UAB 77, Morehead St. 59

At Gallagher-Iba Arena

Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma St. 71, E. Washington 60

At CU Events Center

Boulder, Colo.

Utah Valley St. 81, Colorado 69

At Kohl Center

Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin 75, Liberty 71

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

North Texas 75, Sam Houston St. 55

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 21

At Gallagher-Iba Arena

Stillwater, Okla.

North Texas 65, Oklahoma St. 59, OT

At Matthew Knight Arena

Eugene, Ore.

Wisconsin 61, Oregon 58

Wednesday, March 22

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

UAB 67, Vanderbilt 59

At UCCU Center

Orem, Utah

Utah Valley St. 74, Cincinnati 68

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 28

At Orleans Arena

Las Vegas

UAB vs. Utah Valley St., 9:30 p.m.

North Texas vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Championship

Thursday, March 30

North Texas-Wisconsin winner vs. UAB-Utah Valley St. winner, 9:40 p.m.

