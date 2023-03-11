Nashville hands Montreal third straight shutout loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Shaffelburg scored a first-half goal and Joe Willis made it stand up without having to…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Shaffelburg scored a first-half goal and Joe Willis made it stand up without having to make a save as Nashville SC blanked CF Montreal 2-0 on Saturday night.

Shaffelburg found the net in the 37th minute with an assist from reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar. Taylor Washington added an insurance goal for Nashville (2-0-1) in the 89th minute. Shaq Moore and Alex Muyl notched assists on the score.

Montreal (0-3-0) is the only team in the league without a goal or a point through the first three matches of the season. Only four other teams in league history have opened a season with three straight shutout defeats — NYCFC (2020), Seattle Sounders (2018), Toronto (record four straight in 2007) and the 1999 Kansas City Wizards.

Nashville improves to 4-0-2 all-time versus Montreal. Nashville hasn’t allowed a goal in four straight matches dating to last season, tying the club record. Nashville has seven clean sheets in its last 11 regular-season matches, tops in the league.

Nashville outshot Montreal 12-8 and had a 4-0 advantage in shots on goal

Jonathan Sirois made two saves for Montreal.

Both teams next play Saturday. Nashville travels to play the New England Revolution and Montreal returns home to host the defending Eastern Conference-champion Philadelphia Union.

