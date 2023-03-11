NASCAR-Xfinity United Rentals 200 Results

Saturday At Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (11) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 200…

Saturday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 200 laps, 55 points.

2. (12) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 200, 35.

3. (5) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 200, 44.

4. (10) Riley Herbst, Ford, 200, 43.

5. (6) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

6. (4) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200, 33.

7. (8) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200, 39.

8. (7) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

9. (38) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

10. (3) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 41.

11. (14) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

12. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 30.

13. (17) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 200, 24.

14. (25) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 200, 28.

15. (37) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 200, 22.

16. (9) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 200, 21.

17. (18) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 200, 20.

18. (15) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 200, 19.

19. (19) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 200, 18.

20. (27) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 17.

21. (20) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200, 16.

22. (16) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200, 15.

23. (21) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 200, 14.

24. (36) Connor Mosack, Toyota, 200, 13.

25. (22) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 200, 12.

26. (33) Joey Gase, Toyota, 200, 11.

27. (23) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 200, 10.

28. (32) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 200, 9.

29. (28) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 200, 8.

30. (34) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 200, 7.

31. (24) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 200, 6.

32. (30) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 200, 5.

33. (31) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 200, 4.

34. (13) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 199, 5.

35. (35) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, suspension, 192, 2.

36. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 178, 21.

37. (26) Gray Gaulding, Ford, accident, 137, 1.

38. (29) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, fuelpump, 99, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 82.08 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 26 minutes, 12 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.641 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 69 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Custer 0-37; J.Allgaier 38-49; C.Custer 50; S.Mayer 51-54; J.Nemechek 55-73; A.Hill 74-85; C.Smith 86; J.Allgaier 87-94; A.Hill 95-100; K.Busch 101-102; S.Smith 103-142; C.Smith 143; A.Hill 144-147; K.Busch 148; S.Smith 149-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Smith, 2 times for 92 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 38 laps; A.Hill, 3 times for 22 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 20 laps; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 19 laps; S.Mayer, 1 time for 4 laps; K.Busch, 2 times for 3 laps; C.Smith, 2 times for 2 laps.

Wins: A.Hill, 2; J.Nemechek, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 156; 2. J.Allgaier, 135; 3. J.Nemechek, 132; 4. C.Smith, 122; 5. R.Herbst, 112; 6. S.Mayer, 95; 7. C.Custer, 88; 8. J.Berry, 85; 9. J.Graf, 78; 10. P.Kligerman, 77; 11. S.Smith, 73; 12. J.Burton, 71; 13. R.Sieg, 65; 14. D.Hemric, 65; 15. B.Moffitt, 63; 16. S.Creed, 61.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

