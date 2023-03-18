NASCAR-Xfinity RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Results

Saturday At Atlanta Motor Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Austin Hill, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 163 laps, 53 points.

2. (11) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 163, 39.

3. (4) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 163, 34.

4. (13) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 163, 43.

5. (5) Riley Herbst, Ford, 163, 47.

6. (12) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 163, 36.

7. (9) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 163, 34.

8. (2) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 163, 37.

9. (10) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 163, 28.

10. (18) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 163, 0.

11. (14) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 163, 34.

12. (8) Cole Custer, Ford, 163, 29.

13. (29) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 163, 24.

14. (15) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 163, 29.

15. (23) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 163, 23.

16. (16) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 163, 21.

17. (1) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 163, 20.

18. (32) Patrick Emerling, Toyota, 163, 19.

19. (21) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 163, 26.

20. (35) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 163, 17.

21. (7) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 163, 32.

22. (36) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 163, 15.

23. (24) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 163, 14.

24. (37) Chad Chastain, Chevrolet, 163, 0.

25. (27) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 163, 12.

26. (26) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 161, 11.

27. (17) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, accident, 154, 10.

28. (6) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, reargear, 127, 16.

29. (19) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 8.

30. (25) Connor Mosack, Toyota, accident, 69, 7.

31. (30) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, garage, 43, 6.

32. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 33, 5.

33. (20) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, accident, 26, 4.

34. (31) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, accident, 11, 3.

35. (28) Kaz Grala, Toyota, accident, 11, 2.

36. (34) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, accident, 11, 1.

37. (33) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 1.

38. (38) Caesar Bacarella, Ford, accident, 1, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 91.378 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 44 minutes, 49 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.085 seconds.

Caution Flags: 12 for 68 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Smith 0; J.Nemechek 1-10; A.Hill 11-43; J.Haley 44-46; A.Alfredo 47; J.Haley 48-49; A.Alfredo 50-66; B.Jones 67-76; P.Kligerman 77-81; G.Gaulding 82; R.Herbst 83-92; A.Hill 93-98; R.Herbst 99; A.Hill 100-163

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Hill, 3 times for 103 laps; A.Alfredo, 2 times for 18 laps; R.Herbst, 2 times for 11 laps; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 10 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 10 laps; P.Kligerman, 1 time for 5 laps; J.Haley, 2 times for 5 laps; G.Gaulding, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 3; J.Nemechek, 1; S.Smith, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 248; 2. J.Nemechek, 202; 3. R.Herbst, 202; 4. C.Smith, 171; 5. J.Allgaier, 164; 6. S.Mayer, 156; 7. S.Smith, 148; 8. J.Berry, 148; 9. C.Custer, 147; 10. D.Hemric, 145; 11. P.Kligerman, 142; 12. S.Creed, 137; 13. B.Moffitt, 123; 14. R.Sieg, 120; 15. A.Alfredo, 108; 16. J.Burton, 107.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.