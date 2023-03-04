NASCAR-Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 300 Results

Saturday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) Austin Hill,…

Saturday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 58 points.

2. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 44.

3. (1) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 200, 46.

4. (11) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

5. (5) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

6. (7) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200, 41.

7. (13) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 200, 37.

8. (10) Riley Herbst, Ford, 200, 39.

9. (12) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 200, 31.

10. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 32.

11. (6) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

12. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 28.

13. (15) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 199, 0.

14. (24) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 199, 23.

15. (17) Joe Graf Jr, Toyota, 199, 22.

16. (26) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 199, 21.

17. (14) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 199, 29.

18. (32) Alex Labbe, Ford, 199, 19.

19. (23) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 198, 18.

20. (22) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 198, 17.

21. (19) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 198, 25.

22. (4) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 198, 17.

23. (21) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 198, 14.

24. (18) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 197, 13.

25. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 197, 12.

26. (16) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 197, 0.

27. (36) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 197, 10.

28. (29) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 197, 9.

29. (35) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 197, 8.

30. (27) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 197, 7.

31. (31) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 196, 6.

32. (34) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 196, 5.

33. (33) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 196, 4.

34. (38) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 194, 3.

35. (30) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 192, 2.

36. (28) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 187, 1.

37. (20) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 186, 1.

38. (37) Joey Gase, Toyota, fuelpump, 156, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.513 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 11 minutes, 51 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.268 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 22 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Smith 0-12; J.Allgaier 13-21; J.Nemechek 22-48; A.Hill 49-53; J.Nemechek 54-71; C.Smith 72-85; A.Hill 86-97; K.Busch 98-101; C.Smith 102-140; J.Allgaier 141; S.Mayer 142; J.Berry 143-144; A.Alfredo 145; C.Smith 146-198; A.Hill 199-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Smith, 4 times for 118 laps; J.Nemechek, 2 times for 45 laps; A.Hill, 3 times for 19 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 10 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 2 laps; S.Mayer, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Alfredo, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 2; J.Nemechek, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 156; 2. J.Allgaier, 135; 3. J.Nemechek, 132; 4. C.Smith, 122; 5. R.Herbst, 112; 6. S.Mayer, 95; 7. C.Custer, 88; 8. J.Berry, 85; 9. J.Graf, 78; 10. P.Kligerman, 77; 11. S.Smith, 73; 12. J.Burton, 71; 13. R.Sieg, 65; 14. D.Hemric, 65; 15. B.Moffitt, 63; 16. S.Creed, 61.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

