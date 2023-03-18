NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Fr8 208 Results

Saturday At Atlanta Motor Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 137 laps, 50 points.

2. (20) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 137, 36.

3. (24) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 137, 0.

4. (30) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 137, 0.

5. (3) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 137, 42.

6. (10) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 137, 37.

7. (9) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 137, 32.

8. (18) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 137, 29.

9. (8) Matt Crafton, Ford, 137, 45.

10. (17) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 137, 27.

11. (2) Ty Majeski, Ford, 137, 40.

12. (32) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 137, 25.

13. (33) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 137, 24.

14. (35) Ryan Vargas, Toyota, 137, 23.

15. (25) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 137, 22.

16. (19) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 137, 21.

17. (34) Akinori Ogata, Toyota, 137, 20.

18. (12) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 137, 20.

19. (7) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 137, 29.

20. (1) Zane Smith, Ford, 137, 31.

21. (27) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 137, 16.

22. (14) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 137, 21.

23. (28) Josh Reaume, Ford, 137, 14.

24. (11) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 137, 13.

25. (22) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 137, 12.

26. (13) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 136, 15.

27. (15) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, garage, 134, 10.

28. (23) Layne Riggs, Toyota, 134, 9.

29. (26) Mason Massey, Ford, 134, 8.

30. (16) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 131, 7.

31. (5) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, accident, 127, 6.

32. (21) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, accident, 126, 5.

33. (29) Kaden Honeycutt, Ford, 123, 4.

34. (6) Corey Heim, Toyota, accident, 83, 9.

35. (31) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, accident, 52, 2.

36. (36) Keith McGee, Ford, transmission, 7, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 92.337 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 17 minutes, 5 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Caution.

Caution Flags: 11 for 58 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Z.Smith 0; C.Eckes 1-32; M.Crafton 33-44; K.Honeycutt 45; M.Crafton 46-62; K.Wright 63; J.Nemechek 64-79; T.Hill 80-81; J.Nemechek 82-103; J.Wood 104; J.Nemechek 105-112; J.Wood 113; J.Nemechek 114-120; B.Rhodes 121-122; N.Sanchez 123-128; B.Rhodes 129; N.Sanchez 130-134; C.Eckes 135-137

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Nemechek, 4 times for 53 laps; C.Eckes, 2 times for 35 laps; M.Crafton, 2 times for 29 laps; N.Sanchez, 2 times for 11 laps; B.Rhodes, 2 times for 3 laps; T.Hill, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Wood, 2 times for 2 laps; K.Wright, 1 time for 1 lap; K.Honeycutt, 1 time for 1 lap; Z.Smith, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: Z.Smith, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. Z.Smith, 85; 2. T.Majeski, 83; 3. C.Eckes, 81; 4. M.Crafton, 81; 5. B.Rhodes, 77; 6. G.Enfinger, 77; 7. C.Hocevar, 73; 8. M.DiBenedetto, 66; 9. T.Gray, 65; 10. C.Purdy, 65; 11. C.Heim, 62; 12. T.Ankrum, 62; 13. C.Howard, 52; 14. T.Hill, 36; 15. S.Friesen, 32; 16. N.Sanchez, 31.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

