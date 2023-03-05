NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Results

Sunday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) William Byron,…

Sunday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 271 laps, 60 points.

2. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 271, 53.

3. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 271, 46.

4. (13) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 271, 41.

5. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 271, 45.

6. (9) Austin Cindric, Ford, 271, 31.

7. (15) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 271, 42.

8. (27) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 271, 29.

9. (14) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 271, 29.

10. (24) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 271, 27.

11. (12) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 271, 35.

12. (8) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 271, 37.

13. (3) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 271, 24.

14. (5) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 271, 25.

15. (34) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 271, 22.

16. (21) Aric Almirola, Ford, 271, 21.

17. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 271, 23.

18. (23) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 271, 19.

19. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 270, 18.

20. (19) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 270, 17.

21. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 270, 16.

22. (4) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 270, 15.

23. (31) Ryan Preece, Ford, 270, 14.

24. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 270, 13.

25. (17) Michael McDowell, Ford, 270, 12.

26. (35) Harrison Burton, Ford, 269, 11.

27. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 269, 10.

28. (20) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 269, 9.

29. (32) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 269, 8.

30. (25) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 269, 7.

31. (28) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 268, 6.

32. (36) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 266, 5.

33. (29) JJ Yeley, Ford, 265, 4.

34. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 265, 3.

35. (30) Cody Ware, Ford, 259, 2.

36. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, dvp, 183, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 142.97 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 50 minutes, 35 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .622 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 26 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Logano 0-9; W.Byron 10-36; B.Keselowski 37; T.Reddick 38-40; W.Byron 41-185; D.Hamlin 186-195; K.Larson 196-220; W.Byron 221; A.Bowman 222-223; B.Keselowski 224-227; K.Larson 228-265; W.Byron 266; M.Truex 267-269; W.Byron 270-271

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 5 times for 176 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 63 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 10 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 9 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 5 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: R.Stenhouse, 1; K.Busch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. R.Chastain, 92; 2. J.Logano, 91; 3. A.Bowman, 80; 4. K.Harvick, 79; 5. D.Suárez, 77; 6. C.Buescher, 74; 7. R.Stenhouse, 73; 8. K.Busch, 67; 9. B.Keselowski, 64; 10. D.Hamlin, 64; 11. M.Truex, 60; 12. R.Blaney, 57; 13. C.Lajoie, 51; 14. C.Bell, 49; 15. C.Elliott, 49; 16. M.McDowell, 40.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.