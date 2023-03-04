N.C. A&T plays Stony Brook in CAA Tournament

Stony Brook Seawolves (10-21, 6-12 CAA) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (13-18, 8-10 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Stony Brook Seawolves (10-21, 6-12 CAA) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (13-18, 8-10 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -2; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina A&T Aggies and Stony Brook Seawolves play in the CAA Tournament.

The Aggies are 8-10 against CAA opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. N.C. A&T is fourth in the CAA scoring 71.1 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Seawolves are 6-12 in CAA play. Stony Brook has a 4-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Marcus Watson is shooting 39.6% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 14.7 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

