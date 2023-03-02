Murray, Rider Broncs to visit Dasher, Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Rider Broncs (15-12, 12-6 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-16, 6-12 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Rider Broncs (15-12, 12-6 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-16, 6-12 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Peter’s -3.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Saint Peter’s and Rider will play on Thursday.

The Peacocks are 7-5 on their home court. Saint Peter’s has a 7-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncs are 12-6 in conference matchups. Rider scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Reid is averaging six points and 3.6 assists for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 15.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Dwight Murray Jr. is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the past 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 59.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Broncs: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.