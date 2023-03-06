Mount St. Mary’s plays in MAAC Tournament against the Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (10-19, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-19, 8-12 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 5…

Canisius Golden Griffins (10-19, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-19, 8-12 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers and Canisius Golden Griffins play in the MAAC Tournament.

The Mountaineers’ record in MAAC games is 8-12, and their record is 4-7 in non-conference games. Mount St. Mary’s is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Griffins are 8-12 against MAAC teams. Canisius is third in the MAAC scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Jordan Henderson is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.