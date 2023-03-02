Morgan State hosts Coppin State following Thomas’ 23-point game

Coppin State Eagles (8-22, 3-10 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (15-14, 7-6 MEAC) Baltimore; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Coppin State Eagles (8-22, 3-10 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (15-14, 7-6 MEAC)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -6; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts the Coppin State Eagles after Will Thomas scored 23 points in Morgan State’s 68-61 win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Bears are 10-1 on their home court. Morgan State averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 8- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Eagles are 3-10 in MEAC play. Coppin State ranks fifth in the MEAC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Burke is averaging 18.7 points for the Bears. Thomas is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Sam Sessoms is averaging 21.2 points, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

