Moore leads Fordham against Duquesne after 21-point showing

Duquesne Dukes (20-10, 10-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (23-7, 11-6 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on the Duquesne Dukes after Khalid Moore scored 21 points in Fordham’s 64-58 overtime loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Rams have gone 17-2 at home. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 2.4.

The Dukes have gone 10-7 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks fifth in the A-10 with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Austin Rotroff averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antrell Charlton is averaging 7.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Rams. Moore is averaging 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Dae Dae Grant is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Dukes. Rodney Gunn Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

