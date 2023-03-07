Montana State plays Weber State in Big Sky Tournament

Weber State Wildcats (18-14, 12-6 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (23-9, 15-3 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 11 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (18-14, 12-6 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (23-9, 15-3 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -6; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana State Bobcats and Weber State Wildcats square off in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Bobcats have gone 15-3 against Big Sky opponents, with an 8-6 record in non-conference play. Montana State averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Wildcats’ record in Big Sky games is 12-6. Weber State has a 6-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raequan Battle is shooting 47.2% and averaging 17.2 points for the Bobcats.

Dillon Jones is averaging 16.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

