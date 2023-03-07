Montana meets Northern Arizona in Big Sky Tournament

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (11-22, 5-13 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (17-13, 10-7 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (11-22, 5-13 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (17-13, 10-7 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -4; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana Grizzlies and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks square off in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Grizzlies have gone 10-7 against Big Sky opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Montana is second in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Lumberjacks are 5-13 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bannan is averaging 15 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Jalen Cole is averaging 17.4 points for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Fuller is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 24.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

