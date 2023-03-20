MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, March 18 Goals Thiago Almada, ATL 4 Jesus Ferreira, DAL 3 Klauss, STL 3 Jordan Morris, SEA 3…

Through Saturday, March 18

Goals Thiago Almada, ATL 4 Jesus Ferreira, DAL 3 Klauss, STL 3 Jordan Morris, SEA 3 Caleb Wiley, ATL 3

16 players tied with 2

Assists Thiago Almada, ATL 4 Daniel Gazdag, PHI 4 Julian Gressel, VAN 3 Eduard Loewen, STL 3

12 players tied with 2

Shots Thiago Almada, ATL 19 Erik Thommy, KC 19 Luiz Araujo, ATL 17 Daniel Salloi, KC 17 Julian Carranza, PHI 15 Christian Benteke, DC 13 Juan Hernandez, CLB 13 Klauss, STL 13 Brandon Vazquez, CIN 13 Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 13

Shots on Goal Erik Thommy, KC 11 Julian Carranza, PHI 8 Daniel Salloi, KC 8 Heber, SEA 7 Klauss, STL 7 Thiago Almada, ATL 6 Luciano Acosta, CIN 5 Federico Bernardeschi, TOR 5 Dylan Borrero, NE 5 Ivan Franco, HOU 5 Eduard Loewen, STL 5 Mahala Opoku, LFC 5 Emiliano Rigoni, ATX 5 Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 5

Cautions Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 3 Zac McGraw, POR 3 Matias Pellegrini, NYC 3

25 players tied with 2

Cards Y R TOTAL Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 3 0 3 Zac McGraw, POR 3 0 3 Matias Pellegrini, NYC 3 0 3

28 players tied with 2

Goals-Allowed Avg. Stefan Frei, SEA 0.25 Joe Willis, NSH 0.25 John McCarthy, LFC 0.67 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.67 Drake Callender, MCF 0.75 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 0.75 Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.75 Brad Guzan, ATL 0.75 John Pulskamp, KC 0.75 Roman Buerki, STL 1.00 Roman Celentano, CIN 1.00 Maarten Paes, DAL 1.00 Djordje Petrovic, NE 1.00 Spencer Richey, CHI 1.00 Eloy Room, CLB 1.00

Shutouts Stefan Frei, SEA 3 Djordje Petrovic, NE 3 Joe Willis, NSH 3 Drake Callender, MCF 2 Roman Celentano, CIN 2 Pedro Gallese, ORL 2 John McCarthy, LFC 2 John Pulskamp, KC 2

12 players tied with 1

Saves Drake Callender, MCF 21 Djordje Petrovic, NE 19 Brad Stuver, ATX 18 William Yarbrough, COL 18 Pedro Gallese, ORL 14 Zac MacMath, RSL 14 Maarten Paes, DAL 14 Yohei Takaoka, VAN 14 Sean Johnson, TOR 13 Jonathan Bond, LA 12 Jonathan Sirois, MTL 12

