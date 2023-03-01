Live Radio
Home » Sports » MLS Leaders

MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

March 1, 2023, 11:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Through Monday, February 27

Goals
Thiago Almada, ATL 2
Julian Carranza, PHI 2
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 2
Jordan Morris, SEA 2

22 players tied with 1

Assists
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 2
Mohanad Jeahze, DC 2
Eduard Loewen, STL 2

17 players tied with 1

___

Shots
Thiago Almada, ATL 8
Luiz Araujo, ATL 7
Lewis Morgan, NYR 6
Julian Carranza, PHI 5
Ivan Franco, HOU 5

8 players tied with 4

___

Shots on Goal
Thiago Almada, ATL 3
Shanyder Borgelin, MCF 3
Ivan Franco, HOU 3
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 3
Eduard Loewen, STL 3
Jordan Morris, SEA 3
Cristian Roldan, SEA 3

13 players tied with 2

___

Cautions

33 players tied with 1

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL

33 players tied with 1

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
David Bingham, POR 0.00
Drake Callender, MCF 0.00
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.00
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.00
Djordje Petrovic, NE 0.00
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.00
Joe Willis, NSH 0.00
Andre Blake, PHI 1.00
Roman Celentano, CIN 1.00
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00
Zac MacMath, RSL 1.00
Maarten Paes, DAL 1.00
John Pulskamp, KC 1.00
Pablo Sisniega, CLT 1.00

___

Shutouts
David Bingham, POR 1
Drake Callender, MCF 1
Stefan Frei, SEA 1
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1
Djordje Petrovic, NE 1
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 1
Joe Willis, NSH 1

___

Saves
Drake Callender, MCF 6
Roman Celentano, CIN 6
Zac MacMath, RSL 6
Brad Stuver, ATX 6
Yohei Takaoka, VAN 5
David Bingham, POR 4
Pedro Gallese, ORL 4
Djordje Petrovic, NE 4
Pablo Sisniega, CLT 4
William Yarbrough, COL 4

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up