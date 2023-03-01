MLS Leaders

Through Monday, February 27 Goals Thiago Almada, ATL 2 Julian Carranza, PHI 2 Daniel Gazdag, PHI 2 Jordan Morris, SEA…

Through Monday, February 27

Goals Thiago Almada, ATL 2 Julian Carranza, PHI 2 Daniel Gazdag, PHI 2 Jordan Morris, SEA 2

22 players tied with 1

Assists Daniel Gazdag, PHI 2 Mohanad Jeahze, DC 2 Eduard Loewen, STL 2

17 players tied with 1

___

Shots Thiago Almada, ATL 8 Luiz Araujo, ATL 7 Lewis Morgan, NYR 6 Julian Carranza, PHI 5 Ivan Franco, HOU 5

8 players tied with 4

___

Shots on Goal Thiago Almada, ATL 3 Shanyder Borgelin, MCF 3 Ivan Franco, HOU 3 Daniel Gazdag, PHI 3 Eduard Loewen, STL 3 Jordan Morris, SEA 3 Cristian Roldan, SEA 3

13 players tied with 2

___

Cautions

33 players tied with 1

___

Cards Y R TOTAL

33 players tied with 1

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. David Bingham, POR 0.00 Drake Callender, MCF 0.00 Stefan Frei, SEA 0.00 Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.00 Djordje Petrovic, NE 0.00 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.00 Joe Willis, NSH 0.00 Andre Blake, PHI 1.00 Roman Celentano, CIN 1.00 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 1.00 Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00 Zac MacMath, RSL 1.00 Maarten Paes, DAL 1.00 John Pulskamp, KC 1.00 Pablo Sisniega, CLT 1.00

___

Shutouts David Bingham, POR 1 Drake Callender, MCF 1 Stefan Frei, SEA 1 Pedro Gallese, ORL 1 Djordje Petrovic, NE 1 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 1 Joe Willis, NSH 1

___

Saves Drake Callender, MCF 6 Roman Celentano, CIN 6 Zac MacMath, RSL 6 Brad Stuver, ATX 6 Yohei Takaoka, VAN 5 David Bingham, POR 4 Pedro Gallese, ORL 4 Djordje Petrovic, NE 4 Pablo Sisniega, CLT 4 William Yarbrough, COL 4

___

