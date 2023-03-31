MLB international-born players stable at 28% in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — The percentage of Major League Baseball players born outside the 50 states remained relatively stable for…

NEW YORK (AP) — The percentage of Major League Baseball players born outside the 50 states remained relatively stable for the fourth straight opening day.

MLB said 269 of 945 players on opening day 26-man rosters and injured, inactive and restricted lists were born outside the 50 states, which calculates to 28.5%. That was up from 28.2% for expanded 28-man rosters and the other lists following last year’s lockout, 28.3% in 2021 and 28.4% in 2020, when the active limit expanded from 25 to 30 during the pandemic.

The Dominican Republic led with 104 players, its second-most behind 110 in 2020. Venezuela was second with 62, followed by Cuba (21). Puerto Rico (19), Mexico (15), Canada (10), Japan (eight), Colombia (seven), Curaçao, Panama and South Korea (four each); Bahamas and Nicaragua (two apiece), and Aruba, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Honduras and Taiwan (one each).

Mexico’s total was its highest since 18 in 2005.

There were 19 nations and territories represented, down from a record-tying 21 last year.

