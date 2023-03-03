Mitchell and UCSB host Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (22-9, 13-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (23-7, 14-5 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (22-9, 13-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (23-7, 14-5 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Ajay Mitchell scored 20 points in UCSB’s 89-86 win against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Gauchos are 11-3 on their home court. UCSB is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 13-6 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is third in the Big West with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kamaka Hepa averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Noel Coleman is scoring 12.1 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. JoVon McClanahan is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

