Missouri visits LSU following Williams’ 29-point outing

Missouri Tigers (21-8, 9-7 SEC) at LSU Tigers (13-16, 2-14 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces the Missouri Tigers after K.J. Williams scored 29 points in LSU’s 82-69 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The LSU Tigers have gone 10-7 at home. LSU allows 70.0 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Missouri Tigers are 9-7 in SEC play. Missouri is second in the SEC with 16.4 assists per game led by Nick Honor averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 17.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the LSU Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 10.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 29.0% over the past 10 games for LSU.

Kobe Brown is averaging 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Missouri Tigers. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: LSU Tigers: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Missouri Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

