Missouri Tigers face Utah State Aggies in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Utah State Aggies (26-8, 13-5 MWC) vs. Missouri Tigers (24-9, 11-7 SEC) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 1:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah State Aggies (26-8, 13-5 MWC) vs. Missouri Tigers (24-9, 11-7 SEC)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -1.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 23 Missouri Tigers and Utah State Aggies meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Tigers are 11-7 against SEC opponents and 13-2 in non-conference play. Missouri is second in the SEC scoring 79.5 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Aggies are 13-5 in MWC play. Utah State is seventh in the MWC allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.8 points and 2.6 steals. Kobe Brown is shooting 50.9% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Steven Ashworth is averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Aggies. Max Shulga is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.