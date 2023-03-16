Missouri and Utah State play in first round of NCAA Tournament

Utah State Aggies (26-8, 13-5 MWC) vs. Missouri Tigers (24-9, 11-7 SEC) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 1:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah State Aggies (26-8, 13-5 MWC) vs. Missouri Tigers (24-9, 11-7 SEC)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 23 Missouri Tigers take on the Utah State Aggies in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SEC games is 11-7, and their record is 13-2 in non-conference play. Missouri is second in the SEC scoring 79.5 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Aggies are 13-5 in MWC play. Utah State is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.8 points and 2.6 steals. Kobe Brown is shooting 50.9% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Steven Ashworth is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Aggies. Max Shulga is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.