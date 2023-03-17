Missouri and Princeton square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

Princeton Tigers (22-8, 10-4 Ivy League) vs. Missouri Tigers (25-9, 11-7 SEC) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Princeton Tigers (22-8, 10-4 Ivy League) vs. Missouri Tigers (25-9, 11-7 SEC)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 23 Missouri Tigers play the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Missouri Tigers are 11-7 against SEC opponents and 14-2 in non-conference play. Missouri ranks fourth in the SEC with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Brown averaging 7.5.

The Princeton Tigers are 10-4 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton is fifth in the Ivy League with 13.2 assists per game led by Tosan Evbuomwan averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Honor is averaging 7.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Missouri Tigers. Brown is averaging 15.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Missouri.

Evbuomwan is shooting 52.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Princeton Tigers. Blake Peters is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Missouri Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Princeton Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.