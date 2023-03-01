Mississippi Valley State takes on Alcorn State after Collins’ 30-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (16-12, 13-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (5-25, 4-12 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30…

Alcorn State Braves (16-12, 13-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (5-25, 4-12 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts the Alcorn State Braves after Terry Collins scored 30 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 78-74 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils are 4-4 in home games. Mississippi Valley State allows 75.1 points and has been outscored by 14.0 points per game.

The Braves have gone 13-3 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is 5-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Dominic Brewton is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.8 points for the Braves. Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

