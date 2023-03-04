Mississippi State visits Vanderbilt following Moore’s 20-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 8-9 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (17-13, 10-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 8-9 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (17-13, 10-7 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -2.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Shakeel Moore scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 74-68 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Commodores have gone 11-5 in home games. Vanderbilt is 8- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 8-9 in SEC play. Mississippi State is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Robbins is scoring 15.0 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Dashawn Davis is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals. Tolu Smith is shooting 56.4% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.