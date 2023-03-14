Mississippi State Bulldogs and Pittsburgh Panthers play in the First 4

Pittsburgh Panthers (22-11, 14-6 ACC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-12, 8-10 SEC) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Pittsburgh Panthers (22-11, 14-6 ACC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-12, 8-10 SEC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Mississippi State Bulldogs play the Pittsburgh Panthers in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 8-10 against SEC opponents and 13-2 in non-conference play. Mississippi State scores 65.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Panthers are 14-6 in ACC play. Pittsburgh is fourth in the ACC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake Hinson averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis is averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Tolu Smith is averaging 17.9 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

Nelly Cummings is averaging 11 points and 4.8 assists for the Panthers. Hinson is averaging 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

