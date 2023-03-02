Minnesota plays Rutgers in conference matchup

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-20, 1-16 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-20, 1-16 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -8.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces Minnesota in Big Ten action Thursday.

The Golden Gophers have gone 5-10 in home games. Minnesota has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-8 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is fourth in the Big Ten with 15.0 assists per game led by Paul Mulcahy averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 9.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Mulcahy is averaging 8.3 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 12.2 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 0-10, averaging 60.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.