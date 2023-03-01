Minnesota faces Rutgers, looks to end home losing streak

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-20, 1-16 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-20, 1-16 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to end its seven-game home skid with a victory against Rutgers.

The Golden Gophers have gone 5-10 at home. Minnesota has a 2-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 10-8 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc. Dawson Garcia is averaging 15.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 13.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 0-10, averaging 60.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

