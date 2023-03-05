Milwaukee Panthers play in Horizon Tournament against the Cleveland State Vikings

Cleveland State Vikings (20-12, 14-6 Horizon) vs. Milwaukee Panthers (21-10, 14-6 Horizon) Indianapolis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Cleveland State Vikings (20-12, 14-6 Horizon) vs. Milwaukee Panthers (21-10, 14-6 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Panthers play in the Horizon Tournament against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Panthers’ record in Horizon play is 14-6, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference play. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the Horizon with 37.0 points per game in the paint led by BJ Freeman averaging 6.0.

The Vikings’ record in Horizon play is 14-6. Cleveland State is 9-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is shooting 40.7% and averaging 17.4 points for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

