Milwaukee meets Wright State in Horizon Tournament

Wright State Raiders (18-14, 10-10 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (20-10, 14-6 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Panthers play in the Horizon Tournament against the Wright State Raiders.

The Panthers have gone 14-6 against Horizon teams, with a 6-4 record in non-conference play. Milwaukee is third in the Horizon scoring 78.0 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Raiders’ record in Horizon games is 10-10. Wright State scores 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is averaging 17 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Alex Huibregste is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 8.6 points. Trey Calvin is shooting 50.9% and averaging 22.3 points over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.