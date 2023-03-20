Milwaukee and Charlotte square off in CBI Tournament matchup

Charlotte 49ers (19-14, 9-11 C-USA) vs. Milwaukee Panthers (22-11, 14-6 Horizon League) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (19-14, 9-11 C-USA) vs. Milwaukee Panthers (22-11, 14-6 Horizon League)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Panthers take on the Charlotte 49ers in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Panthers’ record in Horizon League play is 14-6, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference games. Milwaukee has a 6-1 record in one-possession games.

The 49ers are 9-11 against C-USA teams. Charlotte averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 11.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Brice Williams is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the 49ers. Aly Khalifa is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.