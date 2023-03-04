Milton and UAPB host Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (17-12, 14-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-20, 6-11 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

Alcorn State Braves (17-12, 14-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-20, 6-11 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAPB -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces the Alcorn State Braves after Kylen Milton scored 21 points in UAPB’s 67-63 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Golden Lions have gone 8-4 at home. UAPB is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Braves have gone 14-3 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 10.0 assists per game led by Byron Joshua averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaun Doss is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Milton is averaging 15.1 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 11.5 points and seven rebounds for the Braves. Dekedran Thorn is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.