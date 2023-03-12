Andrei Kuzmenko scores twice, Canucks beat Senators 5-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday night for their season-high fourth straight victory.

J.T. Miller, Nils Aman and Sheldon Dries also scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko made 18 saves.

Claude Giroux and Nick Holden had third-period goals for Ottawa. Mads Sogaard made 25 saves in the Senators’ second straight loss.

Kuzmenko opened the scoring for Vancouver with 4:45 left in the first period. He also had the final goal of the game, scoring a power-play goal into an empty net with 15 seconds to go for his 32nd goal of the season.

Miller and Aman scored in the second period, with Miller making it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 4:26 and Aman striking with 9:33 to go.

Dries scored at 6:50 of the third for a 4-0 lead.

Giroux ended Demko’s shutout bid with 6:21 to go with his 28th of the season. Holden connected with 4:16 left.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Calgary on Sunday night in the fourth of a five-game trip.

Canucks: Host Dallas on Tuesday night to finish a six-game homestand.

