Middle Tennessee meets Charlotte in C-USA Tournament

Charlotte 49ers (18-13, 9-11 C-USA) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-13, 11-9 C-USA)

Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders play in the C-USA Tournament against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Blue Raiders have gone 11-9 against C-USA opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee is third in C-USA with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Dishman averaging 2.4.

The 49ers’ record in C-USA games is 9-11. Charlotte has an 8-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Weston is averaging 10.4 points for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Brice Williams is shooting 48.3% and averaging 13.5 points for the 49ers. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

