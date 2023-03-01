Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders play the North Texas Mean Green, look for 4th straight win

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-11, 11-7 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (23-6, 14-4 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-11, 11-7 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (23-6, 14-4 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over North Texas.

The Mean Green have gone 10-2 in home games. North Texas is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Raiders are 11-7 in C-USA play. Middle Tennessee is seventh in C-USA scoring 71.3 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abou Ousmane is averaging 11.5 points and six rebounds for the Mean Green. Tylor Perry is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Eli Lawrence is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.6 points for the Blue Raiders. Camryn Weston is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 66.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.