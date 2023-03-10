Miami plays in ACC Tournament against the Duke

Duke Blue Devils (24-8, 14-6 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (25-6, 15-5 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Duke Blue Devils (24-8, 14-6 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (25-6, 15-5 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -2.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Miami Hurricanes take on the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils in the ACC Tournament.

The Hurricanes have gone 15-5 against ACC teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Miami is the top team in the ACC with 35.7 points in the paint led by Norchad Omier averaging 9.8.

The Blue Devils are 14-6 against ACC opponents. Duke scores 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wong is averaging 16 points and 3.5 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Dariq Whitehead is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging eight points. Jeremy Roach is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

