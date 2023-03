Miami Open Results

Monday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $8,800,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Monday from Miami…

Monday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,800,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Monday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Karen Khachanov (14), Russia, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Quentin Halys, France, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Martina Trevisan (25), Italy, def. Jelena Ostapenko (24), Latvia, 6-3, 6-3.

Anastasia Potapova (27), Russia, def. Zheng Qinwen (23), China, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and John Peers, Australia, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-6.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (5), Britain, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (5), China, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Giuliana Olmos (7), Mexico, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.