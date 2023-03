Miami Open Results

Sunday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $8,800,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Miami…

Sunday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,800,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Tommy Paul (16), United States, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (20), Spain, 6-3, 7-5.

Holger Rune (7), Denmark, def. Diego Schwartzman (31), Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.

Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (29), Serbia, 6-1, 6-2.

Taylor Fritz (9), United States, def. Denis Shapovalov (24), Canada, 6-4, 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

Jannik Sinner (10), Italy, def. Grigor Dimitrov (21), Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-4.

Botic Van de Zandschulp (26), Netherlands, def. Casper Ruud (3), Norway, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Karolina Pliskova (17), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2.

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-1, 6-2.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-1.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (18), Russia, def. Belinda Bencic (9), Switzerland, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Petra Kvitova (15), Czech Republic, def. Donna Vekic (22), Croatia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Barbora Krejcikova (16), Czech Republic, def. Madison Keys (19), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Marie Bouzkova (31), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nicolas Mahut, France, and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 6-3, 7-5.

Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton, United States, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Fabrice Martin, France, and Kevin Krawietz, Germany, def. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (4), 10-7.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (6), Belgium, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 6-3, 6-2.

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-3.

