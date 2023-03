Miami Open Results

Wednesday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $8,800,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Miami…

Wednesday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,800,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 4-1, ret.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Felipe Meligeni Alves, Brazil, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Pedro Cachin, Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-3.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 7-6 (5), 4-4, ret.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-1, 6-4.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-4, 7-5.

Yibing Wu, China, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 7-5, 7-5.

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Gael Monfils, France, 3-3, ret.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Emilio Nava, United States, def. John Isner, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-0, 6-2.

Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Erika Andreeva, Russia, def. Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-1, 7-5.

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 7-6 (5), 5-2, ret.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Emma Raducanu, Britain, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Fernanda Contreras Gomez, Mexico, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Robin Montgomery, United States, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-4, 6-1.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Storm Hunter, Australia, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-4, 6-0.

Wang Xinyu, China, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-3.

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Jule Niemeier, Germany, 6-4, 6-1.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.