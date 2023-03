Miami Open Results

Tuesday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $8,800,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Miami…

Tuesday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,800,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Daniel Altmaier (8), Germany, def. Geoffrey Blancaneaux, France, 6-2, 6-2.

Roman Safiullin (12), Russia, def. Filip Misolic, Austria, 6-3, 6-3.

Felipe Meligeni Alves, Brazil, def. Timofey Skatov, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-6.

Jordan Thompson (3), Australia, def. Tomas Machac (21), Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Pavel Kotov (15), Russia, def. Radu Albot (11), Moldova, 6-2, 6-3.

Yosuke Watanuki (18), Japan, def. Christopher O’Connell (2), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Christopher Eubanks (10), United States, def. Lukas Klein, Slovakia, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis (6), Australia, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Cristian Garin (7), Chile, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 7-6, 6-1.

Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic (9), United States, 6-3, 7-6.

Jan-Lennard Struff (24), Germany, def. Zhang Zhizhen (5), China, 6-4, 6-2.

Nuno Borges (1), Portugal, def. Borna Gojo (18), Croatia, 6-4, 6-7, 7-6.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-3, 6-3.

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Alexandra Eala, Philippines, 6-2, 7-5.

Wang Xiyu, China, def. Brenda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 6-0, 7-5.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Andorra, 6-4, 6-2.

Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Mirjam Bjorklund, Sweden, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Claire Liu, United States, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 3-6, 3-3, ret.

Tereza Martincova (21), Czech Republic, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Katherine Sebov, Canada, def. Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-3, 6-4.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4).

Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (16), Slovakia, 7-5, 6-2.

Viktorija Golubic (14), Switzerland, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

