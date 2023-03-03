Miami (OH) visits Buffalo after Jones’ 21-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-18, 6-11 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (14-16, 8-9 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-18, 6-11 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (14-16, 8-9 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -8; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Curtis Jones scored 21 points in Buffalo’s 85-75 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls are 10-4 in home games. Buffalo is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The RedHawks have gone 6-11 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armoni Foster is averaging 8.4 points and four assists for the Bulls. Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

Mekhi Lairy is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the RedHawks. Morgan Safford is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

