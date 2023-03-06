Merrimack Warriors and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights meet in NEC Championship

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-14, 10-6 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (17-16, 12-4 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-14, 10-6 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (17-16, 12-4 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Merrimack Warriors and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights meet in the NEC Championship.

The Warriors have gone 12-4 against NEC opponents, with a 5-12 record in non-conference play. Merrimack ranks sixth in the NEC with 12.7 assists per game led by Javon Bennett averaging 3.4.

The Knights are 10-6 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett is averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 assists and three steals for the Warriors. Jordan Minor is averaging 17.3 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Joe Munden Jr. is averaging 10.6 points for the Knights. Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 10-0, averaging 72.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 13.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

