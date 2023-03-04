Merrimack takes on Sacred Heart in NEC Tournament

Sacred Heart Pioneers (16-16, 8-8 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (16-16, 12-4 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (16-16, 8-8 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (16-16, 12-4 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -4.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: The Merrimack Warriors face the Sacred Heart Pioneers in the NEC Tournament.

The Warriors’ record in NEC play is 12-4, and their record is 4-12 in non-conference games. Merrimack has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pioneers are 8-8 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart ranks sixth in the NEC giving up 71.3 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Savage averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Jordan Minor is averaging 17.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Mike Sixsmith is averaging 7.7 points for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 13.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

