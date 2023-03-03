Mercer plays in SoCon Tournament against the Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (10-21, 5-13 SoCon) vs. Mercer Bears (13-18, 6-12 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Citadel Bulldogs (10-21, 5-13 SoCon) vs. Mercer Bears (13-18, 6-12 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -6.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears square off against the Citadel Bulldogs in the SoCon Tournament.

The Bears are 6-12 against SoCon opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Mercer scores 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-13 against SoCon teams. Citadel gives up 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Hurtado is averaging 7.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Bears. Jalyn McCreary is averaging 15.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Stephen Clark is averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

