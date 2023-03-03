Mennenga leads Davidson against Rhode Island after 23-point showing

Davidson Wildcats (14-15, 7-10 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-20, 5-12 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Davidson Wildcats (14-15, 7-10 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-20, 5-12 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on the Rhode Island Rams after Sam Mennenga scored 23 points in Davidson’s 75-70 loss to the George Washington Colonials.

The Rams are 7-8 on their home court. Rhode Island is eighth in the A-10 with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Carey averaging 4.4.

The Wildcats are 7-10 in A-10 play. Davidson is 8-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Rams. Brayon Freeman is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

Foster Loyer is averaging 16 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Mennenga is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.