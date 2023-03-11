Memphis plays in AAC Tournament against the Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (20-10, 12-6 AAC) vs. Memphis Tigers (24-8, 13-5 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tulane Green Wave (20-10, 12-6 AAC) vs. Memphis Tigers (24-8, 13-5 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -6; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Tigers and Tulane Green Wave square off in the AAC Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 13-5 against AAC teams, with an 11-3 record in non-conference play. Memphis leads the AAC averaging 39.6 points in the paint. DeAndre Williams leads the Tigers scoring 10.4.

The Green Wave’s record in AAC games is 12-6. Tulane is 4-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Jalen Cook is averaging 20.1 points, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

