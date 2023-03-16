Memphis and Florida Atlantic square off in first round of NCAA Tournament

Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3, 18-2 C-USA) vs. Memphis Tigers (26-8, 13-5 AAC) Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 9:20 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3, 18-2 C-USA) vs. Memphis Tigers (26-8, 13-5 AAC)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -2; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 Memphis Tigers play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the No. 25 Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Tigers have gone 13-5 against AAC opponents, with a 13-3 record in non-conference play. Memphis leads the AAC averaging 39.2 points in the paint. DeAndre Williams leads the Tigers scoring 10.4.

The Owls are 18-2 in C-USA play. Florida Atlantic ranks fifth in C-USA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 assists and two steals for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 19.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Nicholas Boyd is averaging nine points for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Owls: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.