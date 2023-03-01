Live Radio
Home » Sports » McNeese secures 80-73 win…

McNeese secures 80-73 win over New Orleans

The Associated Press

March 1, 2023, 11:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Zach Scott had 18 points in McNeese’s 80-73 victory against New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Scott also contributed three steals for the Cowboys (10-22, 7-12 Southland Conference). Dionjahe Thomas scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. Christian Shumate shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Privateers (10-19, 7-11) were led by Jordan Johnson, who recorded 26 points and two steals. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 17 points for New Orleans. In addition, Kmani Doughty had nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up