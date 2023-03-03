McCollum leads Siena against Saint Peter’s after 30-point showing

Siena Saints (17-13, 11-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-17, 6-13 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Siena Saints (17-13, 11-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-17, 6-13 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Javian McCollum scored 30 points in Siena’s 67-66 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Peacocks have gone 7-6 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

The Saints are 11-8 in conference games. Siena has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Dasher averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Murray is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Andrew Platek is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 10.9 points. Jackson Stormo is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Saints: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

