Mayer leads Illinois against No. 5 Purdue after 24-point showing

Illinois Fighting Illini (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -8; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois visits the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers after Matthew Mayer scored 24 points in Illinois’ 91-87 overtime victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Boilermakers have gone 13-2 in home games. Purdue is fifth in the Big Ten with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Zach Edey averaging 16.8.

The Fighting Illini are 11-8 in conference matchups. Illinois has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Boilermakers and Fighting Illini meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 13.1 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 11.3 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 17.2 points for the Fighting Illini. Mayer is averaging 15.4 points, six rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

